Southbound I-25 off ramp closed at MLK Bypass following a crash Thursday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS — The southbound I-25 off ramp is closed at the MLK Bypass for a crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police say a motorcyclist crashed and has been taken to the hospital in critical condition. At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened.

In a social media post just before 3:40 p.m. CSPD says they expect the off ramp to be opened within the hour.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew at the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

