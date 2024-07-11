Southbound I-25 off ramp closed at MLK Bypass following a crash Thursday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS — The southbound I-25 off ramp is closed at the MLK Bypass for a crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
Police say a motorcyclist crashed and has been taken to the hospital in critical condition. At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened.
In a social media post just before 3:40 p.m. CSPD says they expect the off ramp to be opened within the hour.
This is a developing story. News5 has a crew at the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.
