Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

Southbound I-25 off ramp closed at MLK Bypass following a crash Thursday afternoon

I-25 MLK Bypass Crash
News5 Photojournalist Ryan Mutch
I-25 MLK Bypass Crash
Posted at 3:17 PM, Jul 11, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS — The southbound I-25 off ramp is closed at the MLK Bypass for a crash Thursday afternoon, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Police say a motorcyclist crashed and has been taken to the hospital in critical condition. At this time, it is unclear how the crash happened.

In a social media post just before 3:40 p.m. CSPD says they expect the off ramp to be opened within the hour.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew at the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

___



11 Colorado Springs Safeway stores could be sold if merger goes through

11 Colorado Springs Safeway locations could be sold if the merger between Kroger and Albertsons goes through. On Tuesday, the two companies announced the full list of 579 grocery stores nationwide to be sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers.

Southern Colorado Safeway stores to be sold if grocery store merge happens

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App