Southbound I-25 down to one lane due to a crash at South Circle Drive Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Southbound I-25 is down to one lane at South Circle Drive, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

SB I-25 is closed at Circle Dr except 1 lane due to a traffic accident. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) May 3, 2024

CSPD says the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Friday.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone is injured, or when the other two lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story. News5 has reached out to CSPD for more information and will update this web story as we learn more.

____

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.