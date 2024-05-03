Watch Now
Southbound I-25 down to one lane due to a crash at South Circle Drive Friday

I-25 Crash
CDOT
I-25 Crash
Posted at 2:53 PM, May 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-03 17:00:15-04

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Southbound I-25 is down to one lane at South Circle Drive, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

CSPD says the crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Friday.

At this time, it is unclear if anyone is injured, or when the other two lanes will reopen.

This is a developing story. News5 has reached out to CSPD for more information and will update this web story as we learn more.
____

____
