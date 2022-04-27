Watch
NewsCovering Colorado

Actions

Southbound I-25 closed near Larkspur after small radioactive material spill

southbound I-25 hazmat situation
CDOT
southbound I-25 hazmat situation
Posted at 1:38 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 15:38:31-04

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 25 are closed at Tomah Road near Larkspur after a piece of construction equipment fell off a vehicle, releasing a small amount of radioactive material on the road, according to Colorado State Patrol.

CSP said it is routing vehicles off the highway.

The equipment was on a pallet on the back of a vehicle, CSP said. There is a 300-foot radius around the affected area of the road now. It's not clear how much of the radioactive material was released.

Castle Rock Hazmat and CSP Hazmat are responding. Nearby residents do not need to be concerned about the incident, CSP said.

It's not clear when the highway will reopen.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation