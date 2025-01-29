Sound mitigation efforts coming to the Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Some new sound mitigation efforts are coming to the Ford Amphitheater on the northside of Colorado Springs.

The City of Colorado Springs says VENU, the company that owns the amphitheater, will build two new sound walls on its north and south boundaries.

A sound tunnel will also be built at its entry in an effort to re-direct sound away from surrounding neighborhoods. VENU says it also plans to make changes to the sound system, meant to reduce sound leaving the amphitheater.

Additionally, three new sound monitoring systems will be installed to ensure the venue is in compliance with the levels set by the city. If the venue is found exceeding those levels, they will receive a violation and a fine from the city.

J.W. Roth the Founder, Chairman and CEO and VENU released the following statement:

“From the very beginning, we made a promise to be great neighbors, and that promise remains at the heart of everything we do. We deeply appreciate the patience of our community as we work through this process—gathering reliable data with our industry partners, crafting blueprints and action plans with our architects and engineers and collaborating closely with the City of Colorado Springs.” J.W. Roth, Founder, Chairman and CEO and VENU

Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade responded to this with the following statement:

“Data, along with feedback from neighbors, has been critical to forging this new path forward, and I want to thank our community and the entire team at VENU for its diligence, investment and commitment to making the Ford Amphitheater a shared success for our community. I am optimistic about the outcome of the planned mitigation and monitoring efforts, and we will be watching the results closely throughout this season.” Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade

