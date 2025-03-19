'Something needs to be done,' People who live in the Midway community say illegal dumping is a growing problem

EL PASO COUNTY — People who live near the Midway community south of Fountain say they are worried about a major eyesore on the roads.

They say illegal dumping continues to be a problem, and the community's efforts are not enough to fix it, so they reached out to News5 for help.

One of the illegal dumping sites that News5 found was on Boca Raton Heights Road near Rancho Colorado Boulevard. We saw trash from tires, mattresses, couches, and even a dead dog in a white trash bag.

Abigayle Autin, who lives less than a mile away from the site, says she saw the dead dog, too.

"Two days ago, I saw a dead dog that was dumped out there. There's been cows dumped and goats," said Austin.

She says this was not the first time she saw piles of trash on this road.

"If people see too much trash here, we should move further down, closer to the community and houses," said Austin.

News5 reached out to El Paso County to see if it's aware of the illegal dumping issue in the Midway area. The El Paso County Planning and Community Department says the Division of Code Enforcement has issued notices of code violations within the Midway area.

Deputy Executive Director Mindy Shulz provided News5 with the following statement:

"The El Paso County Division of Code Enforcement is actively working with property owners in the midway area on current violations." Deputy Executive Director Mindy Shulz

People are encouraged to report their concerns to Code Enforcement online here. All illegal dumping concerns are to be reported to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

"I just really hope something gets done. It's disturbing, to be honest," said Austin.

___





Colorado Governor Jared Polis raises the Canadian National Flag at the state capitol In a release from Saturday morning, Governor Jared Polis announced that the Canadian National Flag will be raised at the State Capitol to celebrate March 15 as Colorado Canada Friendship Day. Colorado Governor Jared Polis raises the Canadian National Flag at the state capitol

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.