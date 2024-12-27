Some downtown businesses see an increase in retail sales this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.— Some Downtown businesses say it was a successful holiday season because of that increase in retail sales.

Ani Barrington, co-owner of Eclectic CO., says this year's holiday sales went up by 24% compared to 2023.

"It was unimaginably better," said Barrington.

Barrington says it was the biggest sales weekend she's seen since 2018.

"Our big bump comes after Small Business Saturday. There were fewer weeks between Small Business Saturday and Christmas this year, so everybody waited until the very end," said Barrington.

Another business on West Colorado Avenue says more people are shopping this year.

"A lot more customers are coming in this year. I can honestly say that was up from last year," said Kari Shea, store manager at RM Soap Market.

When the proceeds go towards donations in the community, it's a plus.

"To help people with special needs and disabilities," said Shea.

While some are still dealing with ongoing challenges, like having fewer customers, others are excited to see what 2025 holds after this promising holiday season.

"Local community has proven that they are going to continue to show up for us, and we are ready to see that type of support throughout the year," said Barrington.

