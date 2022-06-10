Some considering bicycles to off-set rising gas prices

COLORADO SPRINGS — Riding a bike is an option for off-setting gas prices reaching five bucks a gallon.

Cully Radvillas and his family were already riding bikes as part of their lifestyle before gas prices started to spike. “A restaurant, or a park, or a grocery story.” They have bikes for fun, commuter bikes, and a cargo bike with electric assist.

“A car isn’t needed for all trips.” He does have vehicles, but more days than not you will find Radvillas getting around Colorado Springs on one of his bikes. “I try to ride my bike as much as I can for transportation.”

It includes commuting with his young son on the cargo bike. “We ride up to school almost everyday from downtown area to right off Garden of the Gods.,” said Radvillas. He then goes on to his job.

Radvillas encourages others to use bikes more often. More people are considering it as gas prices spike.

Some bike shops are getting customers talking about ways to save on gas.

Ted’s Bicycles is always busy this time of year, but this year there is an increased number of people looking for electric bikes. “A lot of people, you know are looking to commute more and electric bikes really facilitate that,” said Ryan Bennett with Ted’s Bikes.

There are some customers saying gas prices are at least part of the reason for being at the bike shop. “We had one customer come in today that wanted to get her son’s bike fixed because she doesn’t want to be transporting her son back and forth all summer,” said Bennett.

Radvillas said most of the day to day trips people make are less than two miles. “There’s a lot of opportunity not to drive. The less we can drive the better and it saves on gas, saves on wear and tear on the car.”

If people are considering a bicycle as an option for off-setting gas prices, he is an example showing it is a feasible, and for him an enjoyable way to get around.

_____

