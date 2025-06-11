Some business owners see fewer issues after the city expanded the sit-lie ordinance

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Some business owners on South Nevada Avenue near I-25 in Colorado Springs say they are happy to see some improvements after the city expanded its sit-lie ordinance in January.

The ordinance allows police to issue tickets to those who sit or lie down in a public right of away in designated parts of the city.

The new boundaries include areas south of I-25 and East of South Nevada Avenue.

"The alley behind this store was probably one of the biggest for drug use and homeless camps," said Jon Myer, Owner of Mountain Wookies.

Myer says he had to deal with those problems for years while running the store.

"You have to have law enforcement intervene," said Myer.

Since the Colorado Springs City Council passed the ordinance on January 28, he says his interaction with people experiencing homelessness has been reduced.

"I don't think it's down to zero, but definitely fewer incidents of that happening in this neighborhood," said Myer.

A restaurant, "Happy Eats Pasta," across the street sees the difference, too.

"We've seen more police presence throughout the neighborhood. There's been less volume of homeless people walking around interrupting the business," said Darby Hapgood, Owner of Happy Eats Pasta.

A Springs Rescue Mission spokesperson says the number of people seeking services have been steady with a slight decline.

In response to the city ordinance, the Springs Rescue Mission released the following statement:

"At Springs Rescue Mission, we don’t want any individual in this community to be alone and isolated — whether that’s on a trail, in a park or on a sidewalk. SRM works closely with local governments to ensure our homeless neighbors have access to the resources and support they need. We hope these efforts by the City of Colorado Springs direct individuals toward the robust network of care that is available, and that it encourages them to seek services and begin rebuilding their lives with help from organizations like Springs Rescue Mission." Springs Rescue Mission Spokesperson

News5 contacted the Colorado Springs Police Department about the latest number of citations that were given to violators since the law passed. The department was not able to provide those numbers by our deadline. We will update the story as soon as those numbers are available.

"It's one last thing to worry about. We can actually focus on our customers," said Hapgood.

