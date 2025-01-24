Fort Carson troops part of the deployment to the southern border following Trump's executive order

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Two units based out of Fort Carson in Colorado Springs have been activated to the U.S. southern border for immigration efforts following Executive Orders signed by President Trump this week.

U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) made the announcement Friday. USNORTHCOM, based at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, serves as the Department of Defense’s operational lead for U.S. forces carrying out Trump’s Executive Orders on the border.

The initial deployment of about 1,500 active-duty Army and Marine personnel is expected to be on the ground by the end of the week. USNORTHCOM said they will help augment the approximately 2,500 service members already deployed to support Customs and Border Protection at the southern border.

The soldiers will help with detection and monitoring efforts as well as repairing and placing physical barriers.

Trump pledged throughout his campaign that he would crack down on immigration.

“I will declare a national emergency at our southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be halted. And we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came,” Trump said in his Monday inauguration address. “We will reinstate my remain in Mexico policy. I will end the practice of catch and release. And I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country.”

Trump’s order to end birthright citizenship has already been halted by a Reagan-appointed judge as multiple states filed lawsuits. The Washington judge called the Executive Order “blatantly unconstitutional.” His order halted the policy for several weeks as the legal challenges continued.

The units involved in the initial southern border deployment come from military installations across the country:

From the U.S. Army:



Headquarters, 89th Military Police Brigade, Fort Cavazos, Texas

Headquarters, 720th Military Police Battalion, Fort Cavazos, Texas

401st Military Police Company, Fort Cavazos, Texas

202nd Military Police Company, Fort Bliss, Texas

Headquarters, 716th Military Police Battalion, Fort Campbell, Kentucky

23rd Military Police Company, Fort Drum, New York

549th Military Police Company, Fort Stewart, Georgia

530th Combat Engineer Company-Armored, Fort Stewart, Georgia

977th Military Police Company, Fort Riley, Kansas

41st Combat Engineer Company-Armored, Fort Riley, Kansas

569th Combat Engineer Company-Armored, Fort Carson, Colorado

Headquarters, 759th Military Police Battalion, Fort Carson, Colorado

66th Military Police Company, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington

From the U.S. Marine Corps:



Detachment from 1st Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division, Camp Pendleton, California

Detachment from 7th Combat Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, Camp Pendleton, California



“U.S. Northern Command is aggressively bolstering security at the southern border. For initial actions, Soldiers and Marines are immediately deploying to seamlessly integrate with forces already along the border and working together with the Department of Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection. In a matter of days, we will have nearly doubled the number of forces along the border, effectively implementing the President’s intent while planning and posturing for expanded efforts to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the United States,” said Gen. Gregory M. Guillot, Commander, U.S. Northern Command.

USNORTHCOM said the exact number of troops at the border will fluctuate and rotate as planning efforts are finalized.

