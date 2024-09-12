Social media threats towards Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 unfounded

FOUNTAIN — Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 says several social media threats this week are unfounded. The district says the reports were investigated in partnership with the Fountain Police Department.

It says the posts were vague and not linked to any specific schools. The district says police are asking parents and students not to share these posts on social media, but instead you should call police or Safe2Tell.

Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 released the following statement Wednesday:

The Fountain Police Department and Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 work closely together to maintain student and staff safety as a top priority in the district. This week, we have received and investigated several notifications regarding social media school threats. None of the posts have been linked to any school FFC8. The posts are vague with the intent to create undo panic.



FFC8 partners with FPD and Fort Carson to ensure there is at least one uniformed School Resource Officer in every K-12 school in the district. This is a commitment to ensure safety and security in schools.



FPD wants to remind parents that if they see or hear about a legitimate safety concern, they should contact the school or law enforcement personnel directly. Safe2Tell is a tool best used to support students’ ability to share safety information anonymously. Students are also encouraged to speak with a trusted adult or SRO regarding things they hear. FPD wants the public to know that posting and resharing these vague, anonymous posts on social media feeds into the spread of false information.



FFC8 and FPD investigate every issue and concern brought forward, to determine credibility. We can say with certainty that there is no credibility to the posts that have been shared with us so far. The Fountain Police Department works very closely with the district to continue to keep our schools and community safe. Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8

This comes the same day that Woodland Park School District had possible threats as well.

Threats against Woodland Park School District unfounded

