Snowstorm moving out--Plows on the road for another day

EL PASO COUNTY — The snowstorm is moving out of Southern Colorado, but a lot of work remains to get roads cleared. "Full call-out yep," said CDOT Maintenance Supervisor, Brad Bauer. Snow removal crews will be out for at least another day.

Plows have gone over roads multiple times and a lot of snowpack and ice remains. The extreme cold reduces the effectiveness of some deicing agents.

The duration of the storm through the whole day blocked the sun from hitting any exposed pavement. Even on cold days the sun is the best aid for removing snow from roads. "It doesn't take a lot of temperature on the surface to warm it up to melt,” said Bauer, “Plus whatever chemicals that we already have out there, they'll start reactivating."

Sun is in the forecast for the rest of the week. Overnight however, roads will remain slick and icy. "We'll be out all night in force," said Bauer.