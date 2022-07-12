Snow Creek Fire in Jefferson County prompts evacuation orders

DENVER — Crews responded to a brush fire burning near Mt. Lindo off US 285 in Jefferson County Tusday afternoon.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was conducting door-to-door evacuations of homes in the area. Sixty homes in willow springs were put on pre-evacuation notice around 4 p.m., and one home near the top of the ridge was evacuated, West Metro Fire said.

No structures are immediately threatened and the fire was about two acres in size as of 5:30 p.m. Officials have dubbed the fire the Snow Creek Fire.

Belleview Ave. and Willow Springs Drive are closed, as is Mt. Lindo Park to S. Turkey Street.

The fire was first reported at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday and is burning on the south side of the highway.

Two helicopters were at the scene performing water drops as of 5:20 p.m., and two single-engine air tankers were starting to perform drops, West Metro Fire said.

First SEAT retardant drop on the fire. Strategy is to keep the fire to the size it is now- 2 acres. Wind has died down a bit, which is helping firefighters. #SnowCreek Fire. pic.twitter.com/rlbssESGpZ — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) July 12, 2022

They were working with ground crews, who were on both sides of the fire as of 5:20 p.m. working to put in fire lines to get the wildfire contained.

Here is a view from #AirTracker7 of the #SnowCreek Fire near Hwy 285 and Highway 8, which is just west of C-470. https://t.co/SXDW3DnnYj pic.twitter.com/YTxfwTM44x — James Dougherty (@DoughertyKMGH) July 12, 2022

Specific numbers on the size of the blaze or the exact cause weren’t immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.