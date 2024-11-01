Smoke will be visible in Colorado Springs Friday as part of training exercise

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you live on the south west side of Colorado Springs, you may see some light smoke in the area Friday.
It's because the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station is conducting a live fire training exercise. It will be going on from 9 a.m. to noon.
Officials say don't be alarmed if you do see smoke, and there are safety protocols in place.
___
____
