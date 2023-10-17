Smoke visible in Pueblo County due to small wildland fire burning on USFS land

PUEBLO COUNTY, CO — Smoke is visible Tuesday afternoon from a wildland fire burning in southwest Pueblo County.

The fire was first reported Saturday and now sits at 1.3 acres in size. The fire is burning on United States Forest Service (USFS) land significantly northwest of the Town of Rye.

According to the forest service, the fire is difficult to access as it sits on the slope of a mountain. As of 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, a type 1 helicopter has been ordered to run water bucket drops. Firefighters are staged and fire managers are assessing the severity and danger of the situation at this time.

Kenny DeGrasse Viewer image of smoke visible from Pueblo West of the Saint Charles Fire burning on United States Forest Services.

Smoke can be seen from certain parts of Pueblo County at this time.

There are no closures, structures threatened or evacuations at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

