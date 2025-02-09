CSFD responds to grass fire with visible smoke near S. Tejon St.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is responding to a grass fire on Sunday afternoon in Colorado Springs. The fire is located near I-25 and S Tejon Street.

Smoke is visible, and CSFD asks people nearby to avoid the area while crews are working.

CSFD is responding to a grass fire near I-25 and S Tejon St. Smoke is visible, please avoid the are while emergency crews are working. pic.twitter.com/nbeaBuK1Qt — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) February 9, 2025

Details on how the fire began have not been released at this time, but we will update this article as more information becomes available.

Update as of 2:30 p.m.:

News5 spoke with CSFD Lieutenant Aaron McConnellogue at the scene of the fire, where he said that multiple units were dispatched to the area shortly before 1:30 p.m.

McConnellogue says that the fire seemed to be growing quickly, and firefighters were concerned about the large homeless population in the area.

However, CSFD says that the fire is contained and there were no injuries. McConnellogue estimates an acre of land has been affected.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and CSFD is working with CSPD to investigate the possible cause.

