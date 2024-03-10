Smoke visible from fires east of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — COLORADO SPRINGS - Smoke is visible from many parts of Colorado Springs because of several wildfires that are burning near the city's airport.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted that the fires are burning in the area of Marksheffel and Drennan.

Marksheffel is closed in both directions.

Firefighters from Ellicott and Cheyenne Mountain are helping to fight the flames.

No evacuations have been ordered. There is no word about the size of the fires at this time.

News 5 has a crew in the area and will continue to bring updates as we get them.

HOW TO GET EMERGENCY ALERTS IN THE PIKES PEAK REGION?

WHEN WILL YOU BE NOTIFIED?

Oftentimes, emergency alert systems have certain levels of customization to notification settings giving you more customization as to what you find important. Peak Alerts allow for this, but will often by default alert on emergencies surrounding natural or man-made disasters, hazardous materials incidents, missing persons, law enforcement activity impacting the public, and evacuation notices to name a few.

We are aware of a grass fire near Marksheffel and Drennan Road. No Peak Alerts have been issued because no structures are threatened at this time. Follow CSFD for updates. https://t.co/tjlJsLO05z — City of Colorado Springs (@CityofCOS) March 10, 2024

Peak Alerts will notify you about emergencies that happen near your registered address(es). Learn more about Peak Alerts or sign up yourself here.

