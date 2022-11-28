Grass fire near Rye can be seen from Pueblo, some D70 schools evacuating

RYE — Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says multiple fire agencies are responding to a grass fire near Rye.

Agencies responding to the Old San Isabel fire include Rye, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Emergency Services Bureau, Beulah, Pueblo City, Pueblo West, Pueblo Rural, West Park and Pueblo County Road and Bridges.

The Sheriff's Office says smoke is visible from Pueblo and Pueblo West areas. Crews are working to determine the size of the fire.

Students from Rye High School and Rye Elementary School are being evacuated and sent to Craver Middle School, according to a spokesperson for District 70.

Once students are at Craver Middle School, parents can pick up their students with proper identification.

District 70 is coordinating with First Student for students who take the bus.

No other information was made available.

Red Flag Warnings have been in effect along I-25 and east across the New Mexico border. Wind gusts, along with low humidity, are giving way to grass fires like this, making them spread quickly.

Read the full forecast from Meteorologist Sam Schreier here.

