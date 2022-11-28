Fire danger today, arctic air with light snow tomorrow

Today’s Forecast:

The main weather story today will be gusty winds, dry air, and fire danger.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect along I-25 and east across the New Mexico border. Wind gusts in the 30 mph range with humidity below 15 percent means grass fires could catch and spread quickly.

We'll be really warm today with highs in the 50s and 60s across the plains.

High Wind Warnings are in effect across the southern Sangre De Cristos, generally south of La Veta, from this afternoon through tomorrow morning. Gusts will be as high as 80 mph south of La Veta.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 58; Low: 20. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with 20 to 30 mph daytime wind gusts. Fire danger is high today, so if you see smoke please report it.

Pueblo forecast: High: 64; Low: 24. Mostly sunny to partly sunny today with wind gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range. Fire danger is high today, so if you see smoke please report it.

Canon City forecast: High: 61; Low: 28. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with 20 to 30 mph daytime wind gusts. Fire danger is high today, so if you see smoke please report it.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 12. Mostly cloudy and windy through the afternoon with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. Fire danger is generally low

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Mostly cloudy and windy with gusts in the 30 to 40 mph range. Fire danger is on the low end but if you see smoke, report it.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny with clouds overnight. It'll be windy and dry with fire danger staying south along the New Mexico border.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny to mostly cloudy with high fire danger and strong winds. We'll see gusts in the 40 mph range through the daytime with the winds staying pretty gusty overnight. Some of the strongest winds will be west near La Veta and Cuchara.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. High winds with gusts in the 80 mph range are possible along the southern Sangre De Cristos today. Most of the mountains and valleys will see gusts in the 40 mph range today and tonight. Snow moves into the northern Rockies and I-70 corridor overnight through tomorrow morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

An arctic cold front will slice through the plains early Tuesday morning with gusty winds and blowing snow through the first half of the day. Terrain and the jet stream will actually work to limit snow accumulations, but models are still suggesting at least a couple of inches could collect through the morning in the Pikes Peak Region. Monument, Black Forest, and Woodland Park locally could see a few inches but downtown Colorado Springs is likely an inch or less. We could collect a couple inches in the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos through the daytime, but across the plains for cities like Pueblo, this just looks cold and windy with flurries.

Wednesday will be cold but dry with a warming trend through the end of the week.

____

