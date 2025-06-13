SMFR praises quick actions of 8-year-old Centennial girl who called 911 after dad has seizure

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) is praising the swift actions of an 8-year-old girl who called 911 after her dad had a medical episode.

On Sunday, June 1, Adriana Wailes was with her dad, John, at their Centennial home watching America’s Funniest Home Videos when John suffered a seizure.

Using Siri, Adriana called 911 and calmly provided vital details to dispatchers, ensuring a quick emergency response, SMFR said.

They said that thanks to her preparedness, John, who has brain cancer, received medical care and was released the same day. He is now recovering at home.

South Metro Fire Rescue emphasized the importance of teaching children how to call 911 and ensuring they know their phone number and address.

The agency talked to Adriana and her dad after the incident and produced the following video:

