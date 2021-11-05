Watch
Smash your rotting Jack-O-Lanterns this weekend in Manitou Springs

Posted at 10:53 AM, Nov 05, 2021
The Flying Pig Farm in Manitou Springs is teaming up with Food to Power Compost to create a new drop-off location for composting food, paper, and yard "wastes" that don't belong in the trash.

To celebrate, the farm is hosting a Pumpkin Smash Fest this Sunday, November 7, from 3-5 pm.

If your Halloween pumpkins are looking a bit worse for wear, bring them to the event to throw, stomp or smash them. Then they will serve as animal feed or compost at the farm.

You may also bring bags of leaves to recycle as long as they are free of pesticides.

This will be a free event. Snacks and hot cider will be provided as well as a chance to socialize with the goats and chickens.

You will be able to learn from the farmers at Flying Pig Farm how to compost and receive a tour of the farm/community garden.

After this event, you can drop off bags of leaves anytime between 8 am-8 pm.

Location: Keithley Rd, Manitou Springs, CO 80829

