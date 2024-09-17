Small wildfire burning south of Cheyenne Mountain Tuesday

EL PASO COUNTY — Firefighters are working to get to a small wildfire under control. It is burning about 13 miles south of Cheyenne Mountain.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff Office, it is burning in the mountains west of the intersection of Turkey Creek Road and Highway 115.

The sheriff's office says the fire is about one-tenth of an acre in size. At this time, it is unclear if their is any containment.

The Highway 115 Fire Protection District and Fort Carson Fire are responding to the fire.

News5 Meteorologist Alex O'Brien says there has been lightning in that area, although it is unclear at this time how the fire started.

This is a developing story. News5 has a crew heading to the scene and will update this web story as we learn more.

