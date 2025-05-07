Small town shows big support for arts

CAÑON CITY — The Fremont Center for the Arts (FCA) is back.

“It about brings tears to your eyes, to know that a community appreciates art,” said local artist, Sandy Crawford.

The hub for art and creativity in Canon City just reopened on Main Street thanks to community members pitching in to save the center.

“It provides an outlet. It provides an experience. It's something that the community absolutely needs,” said Center Director, Bobby Farris.

“100% community funded,” said FCA Board President, Cathy Finney, “Just incredibly proud of the effort and the work that these people did in order to get us to this situation.”

More than $650 thousand was raised to buy the new building and get the center open.

“This community rallies like no other community that I've ever been around, and they knew the need. They knew what we can do with this community, with our art,” said Finney.

The FCA has been fostering creativity for nearly 80 years.

“Fremont Center for the Arts is the oldest, continuously operating nonprofit arts center west of the Mississippi River, and our mission is to bring art education to our entire area,” said Art Director India Beach.

The community it serves has rallied to make sure it is around for many more years to come.

___





