Small plane lands in Palmer Lake field Monday afternoon, no injuries reported

PALMER LAKE — A small plane landed in a field Monday afternoon, according to the Palmer Lake Fire Department. It happened around 4:45 p.m. just south of the intersection of Highway 105 and Red Rock Ranch Drive.

According to the Palmer Lake Fire Department, there was one person in the plane when it landed who was not injured. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says there is no damage to the plane.

At this time, there are no road closures in place and it is unclear when the plane will be removed from the field.

According to the sheriff's office, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating what happened.

___





Matthew Livelsberger: The Colorado Springs Man Found Inside The Las Vegas Cybertruck Residents living in an east Colorado Springs townhome complex shared their disbelief after learning one of their neighbors was suspected of detonating explosives inside a Cybertruck in Las Vegas on New Year's Day. Matthew Livelsberger: the Springs man found inside the Las Vegas cybertruck

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.