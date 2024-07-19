Small fire burning in Custer County Friday afternoon, caused by lightning

CUSTER COUNTY — A small fire is burning near Westcliffe Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Forest Service (USFS). As of 4:30 p.m. the fire is two acres in size.

USFS says the fire, which has been named the Jones Gulch Fire, is located 11 and a half miles southeast of Westcliffe. They say it is raining in the area and firefighters will reengage when the rain passes.

At this time, there are no evacuations or pre-evacuation orders, and the fire is 0% contained.

According to USFS, the fire was caused by lightning.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

