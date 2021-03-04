Ski Report: Warm ski weather for the first weekend in March

The first few days of March have been dry in the high country. The state is seeing snow from a storm Thursday, which is favoring the eastern plains with a surface low creating upslope snow for I-25 and the foothills.

The mountains east of the continental divide are seeing the most out of this storm, up to 6 inches. Central mountains will see a couple inches. The San Juans saw this storm as it first moved into the state late Wednesday night, and will see higher totals through Thursday evening, generally less than a foot.

This quick burst of snow will lead to tough travel Thursday night and Friday morning. But you will not have to wait long for sun and melting roads to return in the early afternoon.

The rest of the weekend will be mild with high temperatures above freezing for most ski areas, some reaching the 40s or even 50s Saturday and Sunday. Refreezing overnight may lead to some icy spots on the slopes. A plus side to the warmer weather, the winds will be calm all weekend.

Don't forget the sunscreen and wear several light layers you can easily shed if you get too warm.

