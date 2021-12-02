Watch
Ski Report: snowpack is down but snow is in sight

courtesy Copper Mountain
Copper Mountain Opening Day 2021
Copper Mountain Opening Day
Posted at 11:49 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 13:53:20-05

Snowpack is down this week after several very warm days across the state and no natural snow in the past week.

Colorado River Basins Snowpack Percent of Normal; December 1, 2021

Telluride has pushed their opening day to Friday, December 3rd. Howelson Hill will be next on Saturday. More opening dates appear to be shifting to TBD instead of a solid date.

Thankfully, a storm looks possible from Monday, December 6th through Wednesday, December 8th. Initial storm positioning is favoring the central and northern mountains with totals around half a foot. The southern mountains and San Juans are projected to receive snow, but on the order of 1-2 inches. High uncertainty remains with storm totals and positioning. There is medium confidence that the storm will occur, with the highest impacts being on Tuesday.

Even longer range forecast models indicate an unsettled pattern lingering into the weekend of the 11th. This indicates a potential shift in our weather pattern towards more snow and more frequent storm systems.

Colorado Ski Area Estimated Opening Dates:

Arapahoe BasinOpen
Aspen MountainOpen
Aspen HighlandsDec. 11
ButtermilkDec. 11
Beaver CreekOpen
BreckenridgeOpen
CooperDec. 8
Copper MountainOpen
Crested ButteOpen
Echo MountainTubing Open; Ski/Board TBD
EldoraOpen
Granby RanchDec. 10
HesperusDec. 17
Howelsen HillDec. 4
Kendall MountainDec. 17
KeystoneOpen
Loveland Ski AreaOpen
Monarch MountainTBD
PowderhornTBD
PurgatoryOpen
SilvertonDec. 30
SnowmassOpen
SteamboatOpen
SunlightDec. 10
TellurideDec. 3
VailOpen
Winter ParkOpen
Wolf CreekOpen

