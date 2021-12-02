Ski Report: snowpack is down but snow is in sight

Snowpack is down this week after several very warm days across the state and no natural snow in the past week.
Telluride has pushed their opening day to Friday, December 3rd. Howelson Hill will be next on Saturday. More opening dates appear to be shifting to TBD instead of a solid date.
Thankfully, a storm looks possible from Monday, December 6th through Wednesday, December 8th. Initial storm positioning is favoring the central and northern mountains with totals around half a foot. The southern mountains and San Juans are projected to receive snow, but on the order of 1-2 inches. High uncertainty remains with storm totals and positioning. There is medium confidence that the storm will occur, with the highest impacts being on Tuesday.
Even longer range forecast models indicate an unsettled pattern lingering into the weekend of the 11th. This indicates a potential shift in our weather pattern towards more snow and more frequent storm systems.
Colorado Ski Area Estimated Opening Dates:
|Arapahoe Basin
|Open
|Aspen Mountain
|Open
|Aspen Highlands
|Dec. 11
|Buttermilk
|Dec. 11
|Beaver Creek
|Open
|Breckenridge
|Open
|Cooper
|Dec. 8
|Copper Mountain
|Open
|Crested Butte
|Open
|Echo Mountain
|Tubing Open; Ski/Board TBD
|Eldora
|Open
|Granby Ranch
|Dec. 10
|Hesperus
|Dec. 17
|Howelsen Hill
|Dec. 4
|Kendall Mountain
|Dec. 17
|Keystone
|Open
|Loveland Ski Area
|Open
|Monarch Mountain
|TBD
|Powderhorn
|TBD
|Purgatory
|Open
|Silverton
|Dec. 30
|Snowmass
|Open
|Steamboat
|Open
|Sunlight
|Dec. 10
|Telluride
|Dec. 3
|Vail
|Open
|Winter Park
|Open
|Wolf Creek
|Open
