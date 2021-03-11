Ski Report: snow will be measured in feet over the weekend in the mountains

A winter storm is heading into the state Friday through Sunday, and local ski areas will receive a healthy dose of high moisture content snow.

Impacts will be felt early on Friday for the westernmost mountains, spreading through the mountains and becoming intense Saturday through early Sunday.

Winter storm watches generally cover the Gunnison and Aspen region, Sawatch range, Vail and Summit County and the Front Range Mountains.

Statewide view of the winter storm watches in effect this weekend. #COwx pic.twitter.com/unjIuusZbe — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) March 11, 2021

Ski areas under a winter storm watch as of Thursday are expected to see a foot of snow through the weekend, with a chance of up to 2 feet. Totals higher than that, up to about 3-4 feet are more likely east of the Eisenhower tunnel and into Rocky Mountain National Park. These highest totals will be for ski areas like Loveland, Eldora, and Winter Park.

You should prepare for chain laws and road closures this weekend. The best plan of action would be to head up early on Friday and stay through Monday morning.

