Ski Report: Limited runs are open with sunshine expected this weekend

The 2021-2022 ski and snowboard season in Colorado has begun, with Wolf Creek Ski Area opening first for the second year in a row. They were followed shortly after by Arapahoe Basin, Keystone, and Loveland Ski Areas.

No additional openings are anticipated for the first weekend of November.

This week's cold snap which arrived on Halloween and continued through Tuesday brought snow to the mountains. Loveland Ski Area recorded 11 inches since Halloween. Keystone is reporting 9 inches in the past week. Arapahoe Basin has recorded 8 inches since Halloween. Wolf Creek Ski Area only picked up an inch of snow this week.

A relatively boring weather pattern is setting up through early next week as a zonal jet stream provides sunshine and mild temperatures.

The next sign of natural snow for Colorado's mountains will be early Tuesday and again on Wednesday (Nov. 16-17). Initial storm totals are likely to be minimal, with 0.5-2 inches looking likely. Several more robust models indicate up to a foot for the central mountains and Front range zones through Thursday morning.

Colorado Ski Area Opening Dates 2021 (subject to change)



Arapahoe Basin Open Aspen Mountain Nov. 25 Aspen Highlands Dec. 11 Buttermilk Dec. 11 Beaver Creek Nov. 24 Breckenridge Nov. 12 Cooper Dec. 8 Copper Mountain Nov. 22 Crested Butte Nov. 24 Echo Mountain Nov. 26 Eldora Nov. 19 Granby Ranch Dec. 10 Hesperus Dec. 17 Howelson Hill Nov. 27 Kendall Mountain Dec. 17 Keystone Open Loveland Ski Area Open Monarch Mountain TBD Powerderhorn Nov. 26 Purgatory Nov. 20 Silverton Dec. 30 Snowmass Nov. 25 Steamboat Nov. 20 Sunlight Dec. 10 Telluride Nov. 25 Vail Nov. 12 Winter Park Nov. 17 Wolf Creek Open

