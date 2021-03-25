Ski Report: late March weekend sunshine

The weekend starts with snow showers on Friday afternoon, favoring ski areas in the Aspen and Gunnison zones as well as the San Juans. Those areas will see 4 to 8 inches of snow. Ski areas along I-70, Steamboat, and the Front Range will see 1-4 inches.
For the rest of the weekend, temperatures will be above freezing and the sun will be out in full force. Plan for several light layers to shed if you overheat, and wear SPF.
Colorado Ski Area Closing Dates: (subject to change)
|Arapahoe Basin
|TBD
|Aspen Mountain
|April 4
|Aspen Highlands
|April 18
|Buttermilk
|April 4
|Beaver Creek
|April 11
|Breckenridge
|May 31
|Cooper
|April 18
|Copper Mountain
|April 25
|Crested Butte
|April 4
|Echo Mountain
|April 18
|Eldora
|April 18
|Granby Ranch
|April 4
|Hesperus
|Closed
|Howelson Hill
|Closed
|Kendall Mountain
|TBD
|Keystone
|April 11
|Loveland Ski Area
|Early May
|Monarch Mountain
|April 11
|Powderhorn
|March 28
|Purgatory
|April 4
|Silverton
|TBD
|Snowmass
|April 25
|Steamboat
|April 11
|Sunlight
|April 4
|Telluride
|April 4
|Vail
|April 18
|Winter Park
|April 25
|Wolf Creek
|April 4
__
