Ski Report: late March weekend sunshine

The weekend starts with snow showers on Friday afternoon, favoring ski areas in the Aspen and Gunnison zones as well as the San Juans. Those areas will see 4 to 8 inches of snow. Ski areas along I-70, Steamboat, and the Front Range will see 1-4 inches.
Posted at 2:21 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 09:00:10-04

For the rest of the weekend, temperatures will be above freezing and the sun will be out in full force. Plan for several light layers to shed if you overheat, and wear SPF.

Colorado Ski Area Closing Dates: (subject to change)

Arapahoe BasinTBD
Aspen MountainApril 4
Aspen HighlandsApril 18
ButtermilkApril 4
Beaver CreekApril 11
BreckenridgeMay 31
CooperApril 18
Copper MountainApril 25
Crested ButteApril 4
Echo MountainApril 18
EldoraApril 18
Granby RanchApril 4
HesperusClosed
Howelson HillClosed
Kendall MountainTBD
KeystoneApril 11
Loveland Ski AreaEarly May
Monarch MountainApril 11
PowderhornMarch 28
PurgatoryApril 4
SilvertonTBD
SnowmassApril 25
SteamboatApril 11
SunlightApril 4
TellurideApril 4
VailApril 18
Winter ParkApril 25
Wolf CreekApril 4

