Ski Report: late March weekend sunshine

The weekend starts with snow showers on Friday afternoon, favoring ski areas in the Aspen and Gunnison zones as well as the San Juans. Those areas will see 4 to 8 inches of snow. Ski areas along I-70, Steamboat, and the Front Range will see 1-4 inches.

For the rest of the weekend, temperatures will be above freezing and the sun will be out in full force. Plan for several light layers to shed if you overheat, and wear SPF.

Colorado Ski Area Closing Dates: (subject to change)



Arapahoe Basin TBD Aspen Mountain April 4 Aspen Highlands April 18 Buttermilk April 4 Beaver Creek April 11 Breckenridge May 31 Cooper April 18 Copper Mountain April 25 Crested Butte April 4 Echo Mountain April 18 Eldora April 18 Granby Ranch April 4 Hesperus Closed Howelson Hill Closed Kendall Mountain TBD Keystone April 11 Loveland Ski Area Early May Monarch Mountain April 11 Powderhorn March 28 Purgatory April 4 Silverton TBD Snowmass April 25 Steamboat April 11 Sunlight April 4 Telluride April 4 Vail April 18 Winter Park April 25 Wolf Creek April 4

