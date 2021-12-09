Ski Report: Fresh powder weekend ahoy

A powerful Pacific storm is moving into Colorado. Snow will be most intense Thursday and taper off through mid-day Friday. Nearly all mountain ranges and ski areas will see 6 inches to 2 feet of snow.
Plan for heavy ski traffic and icy or snow-packed road conditions on Thursday and Friday. The weekend will bring cold temperatures and a blue sky.
Current winter alerts in Colorado in effect until Friday evening. #COwx pic.twitter.com/gCWPKmV9MW— Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) December 9, 2021
Snow forecast by region:
Front Range:
Indian peaks, Eisenhower Tunnel, Mount Evans, Winter Park can expect 4-10 inches through mid-day Friday. Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 pm Friday.
Rocky Mountain National Park, Cameron/Willow Creek Passes accumulations 10-20 inches. Winter Storm Warning in effect until 5 pm Friday.
Vail & Summit County:
Snow accumulations 4-10 inches with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 5 pm Friday.
Steamboat & Flat Tops:
Steamboat Springs and Medicine Bow Range accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Winter Storm Warning in effect until 5 pm Friday.
Flat Tops accumulations 8 to 16 inches. Winter Storms Warning until 6 pm Friday.
Sawatch Range:
Mosquito Range, Lake County, western Chaffee county can expect 4-10 inches through mid-day Friday. Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 pm Friday.
San Juan Range:
Snow accumulations 12-24 inches with the highest totals in the eastern San Juans. Winter Storm Warning in effect until 5 pm Friday.
Gunnison:
Snow accumulations 8-16 inches with Winter Storm Warning in effect until 6 pm Friday.
Aspen:
Snow accumulations 8-16 inches with Winter Storm Warning in effect until 6 pm Friday.
Grand Mesa:
Snow accumulations 8-16 inches with a Winter Storm Warning in effect until 6 pm Friday.
An AVALANCHE WATCH is in effect through Saturday for the Steamboat and Flat Tops, Aspen, Gunnison, and San Juans.
Colorado Ski Area Opening Dates (subject to change):
|Arapahoe Basin
|Open
|Aspen Mountain
|Open
|Aspen Highlands
|Dec. 11
|Buttermilk
|Dec. 11
|Beaver Creek
|Open
|Breckenridge
|Open
|Cooper
|Dec. 11
|Copper Mountain
|Open
|Crested Butte
|Open
|Echo Mountain
|Tubing Open; Ski/Board TBD
|Eldora
|Open
|Granby Ranch
|Dec. 11
|Hesperus
|Dec. 17
|Howelsen Hill
|Open
|Kendall Mountain
|Dec. 17
|Keystone
|Open
|Loveland Ski Area
|Open
|Monarch Mountain
|TBD
|Powderhorn
|Open
|Purgatory
|Open
|Silverton
|Dec. 30
|Snowmass
|Open
|Steamboat
|Open
|Sunlight
|TBD
|Telluride
|Open
|Vail
|Open
|Winter Park
|Open
|Wolf Creek
|Open
__
KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube