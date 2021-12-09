Ski Report: Fresh powder weekend ahoy

A powerful Pacific storm is moving into Colorado. Snow will be most intense Thursday and taper off through mid-day Friday. Nearly all mountain ranges and ski areas will see 6 inches to 2 feet of snow.

Plan for heavy ski traffic and icy or snow-packed road conditions on Thursday and Friday. The weekend will bring cold temperatures and a blue sky.

Current winter alerts in Colorado in effect until Friday evening. #COwx pic.twitter.com/gCWPKmV9MW — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) December 9, 2021

Snow forecast by region:

Front Range:

Indian peaks, Eisenhower Tunnel, Mount Evans, Winter Park can expect 4-10 inches through mid-day Friday. Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 pm Friday.

Rocky Mountain National Park, Cameron/Willow Creek Passes accumulations 10-20 inches. Winter Storm Warning in effect until 5 pm Friday.

Vail & Summit County:

Snow accumulations 4-10 inches with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 5 pm Friday.

Steamboat & Flat Tops:

Steamboat Springs and Medicine Bow Range accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Winter Storm Warning in effect until 5 pm Friday.

Flat Tops accumulations 8 to 16 inches. Winter Storms Warning until 6 pm Friday.

Sawatch Range:

Mosquito Range, Lake County, western Chaffee county can expect 4-10 inches through mid-day Friday. Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 pm Friday.

San Juan Range:

Snow accumulations 12-24 inches with the highest totals in the eastern San Juans. Winter Storm Warning in effect until 5 pm Friday.

Gunnison:

Snow accumulations 8-16 inches with Winter Storm Warning in effect until 6 pm Friday.

Aspen:

Snow accumulations 8-16 inches with Winter Storm Warning in effect until 6 pm Friday.

Grand Mesa:

Snow accumulations 8-16 inches with a Winter Storm Warning in effect until 6 pm Friday.

An AVALANCHE WATCH is in effect through Saturday for the Steamboat and Flat Tops, Aspen, Gunnison, and San Juans.

Colorado Ski Area Opening Dates (subject to change):



Arapahoe Basin Open Aspen Mountain Open Aspen Highlands Dec. 11 Buttermilk Dec. 11 Beaver Creek Open Breckenridge Open Cooper Dec. 11 Copper Mountain Open Crested Butte Open Echo Mountain Tubing Open; Ski/Board TBD Eldora Open Granby Ranch Dec. 11 Hesperus Dec. 17 Howelsen Hill Open Kendall Mountain Dec. 17 Keystone Open Loveland Ski Area Open Monarch Mountain TBD Powderhorn Open Purgatory Open Silverton Dec. 30 Snowmass Open Steamboat Open Sunlight TBD Telluride Open Vail Open Winter Park Open Wolf Creek Open

