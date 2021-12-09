Watch
Ski Report: Fresh powder weekend ahoy

Breckenridge Resort courtesy Vail Resorts
Breckenridge Resort
Breckenridge Resort 12.8.2021
Posted at 11:30 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 13:34:40-05

A powerful Pacific storm is moving into Colorado. Snow will be most intense Thursday and taper off through mid-day Friday. Nearly all mountain ranges and ski areas will see 6 inches to 2 feet of snow.

Plan for heavy ski traffic and icy or snow-packed road conditions on Thursday and Friday. The weekend will bring cold temperatures and a blue sky.

Snow forecast by region:

Front Range:
Indian peaks, Eisenhower Tunnel, Mount Evans, Winter Park can expect 4-10 inches through mid-day Friday. Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 pm Friday.
Rocky Mountain National Park, Cameron/Willow Creek Passes accumulations 10-20 inches. Winter Storm Warning in effect until 5 pm Friday.

Vail & Summit County:
Snow accumulations 4-10 inches with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 5 pm Friday.

Steamboat & Flat Tops:
Steamboat Springs and Medicine Bow Range accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Winter Storm Warning in effect until 5 pm Friday.
Flat Tops accumulations 8 to 16 inches. Winter Storms Warning until 6 pm Friday.

Sawatch Range:
Mosquito Range, Lake County, western Chaffee county can expect 4-10 inches through mid-day Friday. Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 5 pm Friday.

San Juan Range:
Snow accumulations 12-24 inches with the highest totals in the eastern San Juans. Winter Storm Warning in effect until 5 pm Friday.

Gunnison:
Snow accumulations 8-16 inches with Winter Storm Warning in effect until 6 pm Friday.

Aspen:
Snow accumulations 8-16 inches with Winter Storm Warning in effect until 6 pm Friday.

Grand Mesa:
Snow accumulations 8-16 inches with a Winter Storm Warning in effect until 6 pm Friday.

An AVALANCHE WATCH is in effect through Saturday for the Steamboat and Flat Tops, Aspen, Gunnison, and San Juans.

Colorado Ski Area Opening Dates (subject to change):

Arapahoe BasinOpen
Aspen MountainOpen
Aspen HighlandsDec. 11
ButtermilkDec. 11
Beaver CreekOpen
BreckenridgeOpen
CooperDec. 11
Copper MountainOpen
Crested ButteOpen
Echo MountainTubing Open; Ski/Board TBD
EldoraOpen
Granby RanchDec. 11
HesperusDec. 17
Howelsen HillOpen
Kendall MountainDec. 17
KeystoneOpen
Loveland Ski AreaOpen
Monarch MountainTBD
PowderhornOpen
PurgatoryOpen
SilvertonDec. 30
SnowmassOpen
SteamboatOpen
SunlightTBD
TellurideOpen
VailOpen
Winter ParkOpen
Wolf CreekOpen

