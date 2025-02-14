Ski Report: Fresh powder this weekend will boost base levels on the slopes

A pipeline of moisture known as the "Atmospheric River" will continue to impact the state of Colorado this weekend, with the mountains getting clobbered from several rounds of snow. The first of which will happen on Friday, with snow tapering off this afternoon and evening.

Here's a live view from the bottom of the Treasure Stoke lift at Wolf Creek Ski Area at the time this article is being posted.

KOAA weather Wolf Creek Ski Area live shot — 11 am, February 14, 2025

Ski County is in need of snow, as our statewide snowpack currently sits at just 83% of average. The more active pattern that's ahead of us will help!

The downside to the snow and this active pattern will be days of difficult travel into and out of the high country. I expect to see the worst travel conditions through this afternoon, with another round of moderate snow picking up Saturday evening.

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will remain in effect in the high country through at least Saturday evening...if not longer.

KOAA weather Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Saturday evening

In looking at our latest Ski Report, these numbers are reflective of snow totals and ski bases, based on reports from 6 am Friday, February 14th.

KOAA weather Colorado Ski Report — February 14, 2025

The forecast through Sunday evening will bring an opportunity for several feet of powder to our state's ski areas. With the persistent southwest flow and abundance of moisture, the San Juan Mountains are expecting more than surrounding mountain ranges.

This is the latest run of the National Model Blend through Sunday.

KOAA weather Model Blend Snow Forecast for Colorado's high country — 2/14 to 2/16/2025

Planning to ski through the holiday weekend? There's another round of snow for the mountains Sunday evening into the day on Monday. If you're going to be driving home on Monday, expect a slow and snowy drive through the mountains.