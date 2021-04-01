Ski Report: bright and breezy Easter weekend skiing

Now that we are officially in April, it is the last few weekends to enjoy some time on the slopes. There will not be any weather-related traffic concerns this weekend.

A calm weather pattern with high pressure in place will lead to sunshine and warm temperatures this weekend. Many lower elevation ski areas will reach the 40s and 50s this weekend. Make sure to dress appropriately with several light layers.

Winds will be breezy all weekend, gusting about 20 mph Friday and Saturday. Sunday wind gusts may top out at 30 mph.

You will likely need to add or remove layers when you're on the lift, actively skiing/snowboarding, or getting a snack. Also, be sure to apply sunscreen during the day.

Colorado Ski Area Closing Dates:



Arapahoe Basin TBD Aspen Mountain April 4 Aspen Highlands April 18 Buttermilk April 4 Beaver Creek April 11 Breckenridge May 31 Cooper April 18 Copper Mountain April 25 Crested Butte April 4 Echo Mountain April 18 Eldora April 18 Granby Ranch April 4 Hesperus Closed Howelson Hill Closed Kendall Mountain TBD Keystone April 11 Loveland Ski Area Early May Monarch Mountain April 11 Powderhorn March 28 Purgatory April 4 Silverton TBD Snowmass April 25 Steamboat April 11 Sunlight April 4 Telluride April 4 Vail April 18 Winter Park April 25, Mary Jane May 9 Wolf Creek April 4

