Ski Report: bright and breezy Easter weekend skiing

Kathleen Young courtesy Vail Resorts
Keystone Resort
Keystone Kathleen Young March 18
Posted at 1:21 PM, Apr 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-01 15:21:30-04

Now that we are officially in April, it is the last few weekends to enjoy some time on the slopes. There will not be any weather-related traffic concerns this weekend.

A calm weather pattern with high pressure in place will lead to sunshine and warm temperatures this weekend. Many lower elevation ski areas will reach the 40s and 50s this weekend. Make sure to dress appropriately with several light layers.

Winds will be breezy all weekend, gusting about 20 mph Friday and Saturday. Sunday wind gusts may top out at 30 mph.

You will likely need to add or remove layers when you're on the lift, actively skiing/snowboarding, or getting a snack. Also, be sure to apply sunscreen during the day.

Colorado Ski Area Closing Dates:

Arapahoe BasinTBD
Aspen MountainApril 4
Aspen HighlandsApril 18
ButtermilkApril 4
Beaver CreekApril 11
BreckenridgeMay 31
CooperApril 18
Copper MountainApril 25
Crested ButteApril 4
Echo MountainApril 18
EldoraApril 18
Granby RanchApril 4
HesperusClosed
Howelson HillClosed
Kendall MountainTBD
KeystoneApril 11
Loveland Ski AreaEarly May
Monarch MountainApril 11
PowderhornMarch 28
PurgatoryApril 4
SilvertonTBD
SnowmassApril 25
SteamboatApril 11
SunlightApril 4
TellurideApril 4
VailApril 18
Winter ParkApril 25, Mary Jane May 9
Wolf CreekApril 4

