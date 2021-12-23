Ski Report: big snow and tough travel for Christmas weekend

A high-impact winter storm is moving into Colorado today, providing 1 to 3 feet of snow for some mountain zones.

Those under a WINTER STORM WARNING will see snow totals from 1 to 3 feet with the heaviest snow overnight Thursday and throughout the day Friday.

Those who are under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will see accumulations from 5-12 inches.

Follow the National Weather Service alerts for specific timing of warnings/advisories.

KOAA Winter Alerts from Dec 23 through Dec 25, 2021

Travel over mountain passes will become increasingly difficult, if not impossible, Thursday night through Friday. Best travel times are early Thursday or over the weekend. The easiest travel will be closer to the front range where the storm begins to dry out, like Eldora, Loveland, Echo Mountain. Be aware, strong winds may lead to ski lift safety closures on Friday and Sunday.

If you are chasing fresh powder this weekend, be aware that avalanche danger will be increasing as snow stacks up. An AVALANCHE WATCH is in effect for all-mountain zones, except for the Sangre De Cristos.

As it is a holiday weekend, plan for the usual high volume ski traffic in addition to snow-packed roads and blowing snow. Travel while winter storm warnings are in effect is not advised. Plan extra time for travel or even an extra night's stay if travel conditions are hazardous.

Use CDOT resources, like cotrip.org, to check for chain/traction laws and road closures.

