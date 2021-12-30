Ski Report: Another foot or two to ring in 2022

Here are just some of the notable Colorado ski area totals from Thursday, Dec 23rd - Dec 30th.

Wolf Creek Ski Area: 91"

Crested Butte: 75"

Aspen Highlands: 64"

Sunlight: 51"

Monarch Mountain: 43"

Purgatory: 43"

Winter Park: 42"

Copper Mountain: 35"

Vail: 35"

Telluride: 32"

Breckenridge: 32"

Cooper: 30"

Beaver Creek: 30"

More snow is on the way. Snow intensity increases Thursday into Friday. Additional accumulations from 4-12 inches with some localized 1-2 feet. Snow will decrease on Saturday, New Years Day. Winds will be gusting 50-80 mph during the winter storm.

The main hazards to travel will be snow-packed roads and reduced visibility due to blowing snow. Also, temperatures will be in the single digits or teens on New Years Day with wind chill below zero. Be sure to drive carefully and pack well insulated and waterproof clothing.

Check for chain and traction laws as well as road closures at cotrip.org

