Six people from Southern Colorado face federal drug charges, authorities searching for two others

COLORADO — Six people from Colorado Springs and Pueblo are facing federal drug charges for their role in distributing and possessing meth, fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.

Court records say from January to October of 2023, several law enforcement agencies seized various amounts of the drugs. Tuesday, they searched a home in Pueblo and said they found four kilograms of heroin.

Law enforcement is still looking for two other suspects involved.

Three of the six people were in federal court on Wednesday. They identify as follows:



Alex LNU a/k/a Miguel Angel Gonzalez (formally identified as Alonso Quinonez-Velazquez)

Fidel LNU (formally identified as Roberto Gutierrez)

Francisco LNU (formally identified as Luis Saucedo-Bonilla)

In addition, Adan Trevizo was charged with a criminal complaint with possession with intent to distribute one kilogram or more of a mixture of substances containing a detectable amount of heroin.

“My Office will work with our federal partners to protect the citizens of El Paso County. The efforts of all involved with preventing illicit drugs from hitting our streets is nothing short of incredible,” said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal.

“This is just another great example of our local law enforcement working with our federal partners to combat illicit drugs in our community. The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is proud to have two task force detectives assigned to the DEA. Even though this unit is not highly publicized, they are having a positive impact on this community in reducing the distribution of illegal drugs,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero.

The investigation is conducted by the following agencies:



Drug Enforcement Administration

Homeland Security Investigations

Department of Homeland Security Enforcement & Removal Operations

FBI

U.S Marshals Service

Colorado Springs Police Department

Pueblo Police Department

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Colorado State Patrol

