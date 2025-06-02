Six hikers rescued from Greenhorn Mountain after 25-hour search

PUEBLO, Colo. — Search and rescue crews successfully rescued six hikers—including five juveniles—from Greenhorn Mountain Saturday afternoon following a 25-hour search.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said the group of hikers from Texas were located around 4 p.m. in steep and heavily wooded terrain.

Two members of the group, who had separated from the rest to seek help, were located earlier and reunited with the others.

They were exhausted but uninjured, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

However, a search and rescue team member sustained non-life-threatening injuries during the operation and was airlifted from the mountain to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said the hikers contacted them by phone around 7:30 p.m. Friday to report they were lost, which prompted an immediate ground and air search that continued into the overnight hours.

Authorities praised the effort and were relieved by the safe outcome.

“This was a very long, difficult, and dangerous operation, and we are thankful for the positive outcome,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero in a news release. “Everyone was safely rescued, and although one of our SAR members was injured, we are grateful no one suffered serious harm.”

Aside from the sheriff’s office, several agencies joined in on the search effort, including Custer County, Rye Fire, Flight for Life, and the Division of Fire Protection and Control.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office reminds outdoor enthusiasts to always be prepared before heading into the mountains:

