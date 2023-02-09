Single-vehicle crash leaves one dead on Highway 115 Wednesday evening

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado — A single-vehicle crash left one dead on Wednesday evening, according to Colorado State Patrol.

It happened just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 115 and State Park Rd. located just outside Gate 1 into Fort Carson.

The vehicle rolled over at the intersection and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the driver of the vehicle is a 60-year-old female from Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim at a later time.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

News5 will update this article as more information becomes available.

