Silver Key Senior Services opens affordable housing for seniors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A non-profit organization in the Southeast neighborhood of Colorado Springs offers affordable housing units for seniors and veterans.

The Silver Key Senior Services started the construction last year to provide more affordable monthly rent for people over 62 and older.

The apartment complex is located on South Murray Boulevard near Fountain Boulevard.

The goal is to bridge the affordable housing gap.

"I am a senior and on a fixed income," said Sue Blythe, who lives at Silver Key Apartments.

She says she had to deal with rent increases.

"If you are paying 1,200 dollars a month, that can be all your income," Blythe said. "How are you going to do medical, and how are you going to do food?"

Aaron Simeraro with the Silver Key Senior Services says the organization wants to be a resource for people like Blythe.

A 50-unit affordable housing is available, 13 of them are for veterans.

"62 and older, based on what you make to what you could afford to pay," Simeraro said.

The apartment building is adjacent to Silver Key Senior Services, which many seniors rely on daily.

"Thrift store, food pantry, resource navigator to transportation program," Simeraro said.

It's a new approach to fixing ongoing housing problems in Colorado Springs.

"I feel much more comfortable now knowing that I'm not running out of money before the end of the month," Blythe said.

The Silver Key Apartments holds a ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 4th at 9 AM at 1575 S. Murray Blvd, Colorado Springs.

___





City of Colorado Springs Shares Updates on William Palmer Statue Intersection Making a left turn. At the intersection around the William Palmer Statue in Colorado Springs, it's anything but straightforward. The city recently shared updates on what could be in store for the future, but we will have to wait and see. City shares update on potential changes to Nevada Ave and Platte Ave intersection

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.