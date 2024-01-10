Silt Police say domestic violence allegations against Rep. Lauren Boebert unfounded

SILT, Colo. — The Silt Police Department has closed their investigation into a domestic violence claim against Rep. Lauren Boebert stemming from a public incident with her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert.

The department says there's a lack of evidence to claims made by Jayson Boebert. Now, he is facing charges for his behavior in that ordeal, and another incident of family violence less than a week later.

According to the arrest affidavit, in the first incident on Jan. 6, Jayson Boebert called Silt Police and said Rep. Boebert had punched him.

The department, along with assistance from the Garfield County Sheriff's Office and the New Castle Police Department, responded to the Miner's Claim Restaurant in Silt just before 8 p.m. that evening.

The Silt Police Department says that Jayson Boebert called police, stated "domestic violence abuse," then hung up. Police say Rep. Boebert then called police, and they could hear a man in the background of the call saying "she punched me in the face."

Silt Police say they spoke with Rep. Boebert when they arrived, and that she cooperated with law enforcement.

Police also said when they spoke with Jayson Boebert, he did not have any marks or injuries to back up his claim that he had been assaulted. They say he appeared to be drunk, yelled at officers, and refused to cooperate.

The restaurant asked that Jayson Boebert leave because of the scene he was creating. Officers say they asked him to leave several times but after he refused, they had to physically remove him.

Silt Police say that since the restaurant had no video surveillance about the incident, no witnesses came forward, and Jayson Boebert contacted Silt Police to recant his accusations, the domestic violence investigation against Rep. Boebert has been closed. She is not facing any charges for this incident.

On Jan. 9, police issued an arrest warrant for Jayson Boebert, who was taken into custody by the Garfield County Sheriff's Office that day. He faces the following charges regarding this incident:



disorderly conduct

trespassing

obstructing a peace officer

A separate arrest warrant was issued for Jayson Boebert on January 9th for an incident involving his adult son. According to court documents, Jayson Boebert and his son got into an argument, with his son claiming Jayson Boebert grabbed him by the neck and threatened him with a rifle.

Jayson Boebert is facing misdemeanor assault and weapons charges related to that incident. He is currently out of jail on bond.

