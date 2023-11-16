Side Hustle for side dishes at food pantries in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — A lot of local food pantries are working to finalize Thanksgiving food supplies they will be giving out in advance of the holiday.

“Goal of one ton of turkeys to give out to the community. And so I think we've hit that mark and then some this year,” said True Life Community Church's Administrative Pastor, Drew Romero.

It is a heavy offering from the small Life Center Food Pantry in the Cimarron Hills Neighborhood of Colorado Springs

“We're going to be handing out probably over 100 turkeys, along with a food box with all the essentials to make up a Thanksgiving meal to each family that shows up,” said Life Center Food Pantry, Director, Jimmy Ulma.

The turkeys are on the way from suppliers like the Care and Share Food bank which makes food available to nearly 300 local food pantries across Southern Colorado.

Side dishes for Thanksgiving care packages are less abundant this year at some food pantries.

“With donations being down the way they have been, lack of funding and stuff like that. You really have to kind of go out there and find resources to bring into the pantry,” said Ulma.

Life Center is near what they need for their giveaway.

This pantry and others are grateful for donations at any time of the year.

“The giving season never ends,” said Romero.

Even when food pantries reach their Thanksgiving goals they won’t be overstocked.

Anything extra moves forward to feed people another day.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.