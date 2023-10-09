Shutdown of DIA trains snarls operations at airport—again

DENVER — The concourse trains at Denver International Airport shut down Sunday for the second time in as many days.

Several travelers reported on Twitter Sunday morning that the concourse trains were suspended. Some reported that passengers were stuck inside train cars.

Denver7 reached out to DIA to confirm what is being reported on Twitter but did not get a response. However, Lorie Dankers with the Transportation Security Administration did respond.

Dannkers said at 10:06 a.m. an archived image of a gun came up on a screen at a TSA checkpoint, which prompted concerns that a gun had made it past screening. Per protocol, trains were temporally suspended.

But Dankers said the gun image was soon discovered to be an error and trains resumed at 10:16 a.m. It's unclear how the error occurred.

On Friday, a similar scene played out as trains were temporarily stopped due to a mechanical issue, which was resolved within 10 minutes, airport officials said.