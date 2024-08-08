'Should we be worried?' lack of info from Teller County authorities after brutal attack

CRIPPLE CREEK — A woman is recovering after a brutal attack in a camper outside of Cripple Creek early Wednesday morning.

The Teller County Sheriff's Office initially reported that the woman died at the hospital, but then told us there was a "miscommunication."

This mistake and lack of information stirred up some panic and I tried getting answers. I went to the sheriff's office directly.

"Any chance we could figure out where this actually took place, I think that's a big question," I asked Lt. Renee Bunting.

"No, they're not going to release that," said spokesperson Lt. Renee Bunting.

The sheriff's office posted on Facebook about this, with nearly 150 comments. People expressed safety concerns with one asking quote, "Should we be worried about this violent person?"

"We want to wait until we have more information," said Lt. Bunting. "That makes sense, but there is a concern with the public about no information," I stated. "That's the thing, they just want to know, my biggest thing is that we're telling them there's no substantial risk to the community," responded Lt. Bunting.

She went on to explain they cannot comment on an active investigation, but from Facebook comments, the community is asking for more reassurance from law enforcement.

"We need you to keep us informed for our peace of mind," said one commenter.

