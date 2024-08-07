Watch Now
Woman, dog attacked in 'violent assault' inside Teller County camper

The attack was reported outside of Cripple Creek.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Teller County Sheriff's Office initially told our newsroom the woman involved in this case had died of her injuries. The sheriff's office corrected itself at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to say that the woman is in "extremely critical condition," and had not passed away. This story has been updated with their correction.

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. – A woman was seriously injured after she was assaulted in a camper in an unincorporated area of Teller County.

Few details were available, but according to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office, a person called 911 around 12:43 a.m. Wednesday to report a woman and her dog had been “violently assaulted” in a camper outside Cripple Creek.

The woman was taken to a hospital. She is still in "extremely critical condition," the sheriff's office said.

As of 3 p.m., the dog was in surgery.

No other information was released, including the name of the victim, which was pending family notification.

