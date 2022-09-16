Should there be local concern after polio resurfaces in New York

COLORADO SPRINGS — A state of emergency was declared in New York this week after an unvaccinated man tested positive for polio and then tracing found the virus in sewage systems.

It is the job of Dr. Michelle Barron, the Senior Director of Infection Prevention with UCHealth to pay attention to this kind of information.

Should there be concern in Colorado because polio has resurface in another state?

"It's more like, huh, if we see this would we recognize it and do we have things in place to make sure that when it does come, if it ever comes, that we've prepared to be able to manage it appropriately,”

In the late 1970s polio was considered eradicated. It was cut-off because of extensive vaccinations.

"Certainly in the 60s, 70s probably into the 80s it was just a common routine vaccination,” said Barron.

Immunization rates are still good, but now lower because laws allow for vaccine exemptions.

Barron has seen more people avoiding vaccines in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some have questioned the safety because the vaccine is so new.

Barron, who endorses the COVID vaccine understands the reasoning for the reservation. She also advises against comparing the new vaccine to other vaccines that have been proven safe and effective over decades.

"They're separate buckets. We have vaccines that we've been giving for 50 plus [years] or longer with known safety records and they're critical."

Another issue caused by the pandemic is people getting off track with healthcare maintenance.

“During the pandemic a lot of healthcare got delayed included in that is basic immunizations,” said Barron.

Polio is a dangerous disease that causes life threatening paralysis

Barron said making sure you and your family have been vaccinated against polio counters concerns over the virus resurfacing.

