Shot in 2018--Officer Duzel well enough to return to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — There is a good news update on former Colorado Springs Police Officer and hometown hero, Cem Duzel. "He's coming home in seven days," said his fiancé, Layne Pachl.

Officer Duzel was shot in the head while confronting a gunman back in August of 2018. The single wound resulted in months of hospital stays and now years of rehabilitation. During his extended rehab he moved back to New York for support from his family.

There is still some necessary therapy, but Pachl says the progress he has made allows him to return to Colorado Springs. 'He's phenomenal, Yah, he's so good." The couple is getting married in August and want to make Colorado Spring there home.

Word of his return to Colorado Springs prompted action by the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs. Leaders there started a fundraiser to pay for Duzel’s upcoming wedding and honeymoon. "The community is already coming around, wrapping their arms around both Cem and Layne," said Police Foundation President, Nicole Magic.

Duzel and Pachl did not ask for any recognition. They are humbled and grateful for the offer from the Police Foundation. "It meant the world” said Pachl, “It just means that everything's kind of coming to a head. It's been, we've been waiting for so long to make Colorado Springs our home again." Pachl who is already in Colorado Springs attended a kick-off event for the fundraiser.

For Information about the Duzel fundraiser click here to link to the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs website.