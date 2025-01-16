Shooting investigation in Security-Widefield early Thursday morning, one dead, two others injured

SECURITY-WIDEFIELD — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office was searching for a suspect or suspects early Thursday morning tied to a shooting south of Colorado Springs.

The sheriff's office said they first responded to a call of a shooting around 1:00 a.m. and when they arrived, they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Deputies immediately began to render medical aid. Two of those people were taken to the hospital, their conditions are unknown. The other person died as a result of their wounds.

Deputies said another person with injuries, that were not specified, arrived at an area hospital a little after the incident but are unsure if this person is connected to the shooting.

As of 3:30 a.m., the search was still active but very few details were available. At that time the Colorado Springs Police Department was assisting in the search.

The sheriff's office tells News5 the reported shooting happened along Dove Creek Circle in the Security-Widefield area. The neighborhood is just southwest of Powers Boulevard and Fontaine Boulevard.

Our crew on the scene noticed Dove Creek Circle is closed south of Grand Valley Drive. The sheriff's office posted to social media they believed the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Deputies tell our crew on the scene that they will be door-knocking for the next several hours, investigating. If you saw anything or know anything about the incident you are asked to call 7193905555.





