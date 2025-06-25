Shooting and chase involving Pueblo County deputies under investigation

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A Pueblo County deputy was injured late Tuesday night in an incident that involved shots being fired and a chase.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office provided an update explaining deputies were called to reports of a suspicious vehicle at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The vehicle was at a Loaf 'N Jug on Highway 96 just east of Pueblo.

"When deputies attempted to contact the occupants of the vehicle, the driver drove into a patrol vehicle and shots were fired," the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release, although it isn't clear who fired shots. "The suspect then drove off westbound on Highway 96. Deputies pursued the vehicle and conducted a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver, causing the vehicle to roll near Highway 96 and Vision Lane. The suspect driver and a passenger were apprehended and taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the incident. The 23-year-old driver was later transferred to a Colorado Springs hospital for further treatment of his injuries."

The chase lasted about four miles.

The sheriff's office is reporting that a deputy was injured when his vehicle was hit by the suspect's vehicle at the Loaf 'N Jug. The deputy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and the 10th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team has taken over the investigation.

