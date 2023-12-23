Shining light and giving back, one Colorado Springs home is doing both this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS — One Colorado Springs man is using elaborate Christmas lights to encourage people to give back.

Since 2009, Mark Ingles has decorated both the inside and outside of his home with tons of Christmas knick knacks.

Ingles turns his home on Nugent Drive in Colorado Springs into a Christmas masterpiece. It's a must-see for people driving through this neighborhood.

His front yard is covered with decorations, many snowmen, candy canes, and nativity scenes, all covered in lights.

He said every night around Christmas time, nearly one hundred people will drive by to check it out. His house is the star attraction in his neighborhood.

“It lifts spirits, I think, seeing the beauty of the lights and especially with this year's candy cane theme,” Ingles said.

He also plays Christmas music for people to enjoy.

“It makes it special. I think of people to go around and enjoy the beauty of the lights,” Ingles said.

Ingles loves decorating. He said he has been decorating since he was little, beginning with his parent's house.

“You can see the village behind me, that is kind of my pride and joy,” Ingles said. “It's not just sticking stuff there, there, there, it is having a flow to it,” Ingles said.

Inside his home, a small figurine village is displayed on two tables. It looks like a small town out of a fairy tail. Ingles said he has been collecting these pieces for years and some of them were his parents.

“That decorating bug stayed with me and I kept it though no matter where I was,” Ingles said.

Ingles has been collecting Christmas novelties for more than 40 years. He served 25 years in the United States Air Force. During his time in the military, Ingles traveled to many different places. He said a goal of his was to try to buy a nativity scene or Christmas decoration wherever he went.

“Like this one here is from Norway for instance,” Ingles said.

A winter village, five Christmas trees, and hundreds of ornaments fill the inside of his home with Christmas spirit. Ingles said he starts decorating after Halloween and tries to have everything finished by Thanksgiving. He absolutely loves decorating and setting up all the lights, but more importantly he said the true Christmas spirit is love and giving back.

“For me, to be able to give, that's what makes my Christmas, because I think that is what Christmas is all about wrapped up in a red bow,” Ingles said.

So, Ingles set up a box in his front yard for people to drop off food donations that will go to the Care and Share Food Bank in Colorado Springs.

Ingles said this year there has not been as many donations.

“The cost of things are so expensive right now and I think it is harder for people to give up their food and so on,” Ingles said.

While some people are using lights to give back, others are decorating to honor their loved ones.

“My uncle gave me my first Snoopy at three. He passed away recently July 28th, I would like to dedicate this place to him,” said Alex Vigil.

Vigil covers his front yard with multiple blow up snoopy decorations in honor of his uncle.

“My uncle was the kind of person who did not say I love you, but he would give you things,” Vigil said.

Vigil really values the snoopy his uncle gave to him, and still has it today.

“He was always teasing me, ‘oh now you're blaming snoopy on me because I got you the first one,'” Vigil said.

He said the snoopy reminds him of his time with his uncle, and he hopes they will bring cheer and joy to people who pass by.

"When I was setting up there was a mom and daughter who stopped by because they like Snoopy also,” Vigil said.

Ingles also has a small box outside his house, for people to make a cash donation to the Springs Rescue Mission. He raised more than $1,000 last year and is hoping to surpass that goal.

