Shifting with the seasons: how travelers, businesses in Colorado Springs adjust to warmer seasons

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — While out enjoying Garden of the Gods Sunday, Sage Bacci says Colorado has something for him in any kind of weather.

“I normally go skiing in the winter, and in the summer, I just hike hike hike hike hike," said Bacci.

For visitors to Colorado Springs like Parker Hobbs and Emily Barrett, they had a harder time deciding which season they preferred.

"I’ve really spent most of my time out this way on the West in the winter time, so, that's what I'm more familiar with," said Hobbs.

“Personally, I feel like it would be better in the summer," said Barrett.

But as habits change with the seasons, so too does the way some businesses are run.

“It kind of happens a little bit slowly and then sort of all at once," said Goat Patch Brewing Company's Lead Bartender Zachary Pruitt.

Pruitt said about a third of the brewer’s customers are visitors.

“I would say 30 to 40% of our customer base is like people who are from out of town," he said.

Pruitt said Goat Patch’s outdoor seating can fit about 100 people, which this time of year, he said they staff as if all 100 seats would be occupied. Meanwhile, in the winter months, the business shifts indoors heavily but always tries to have enough staff ready to go.

“The best thing that we can do to accommodate that is we just staff properly for nice weather, and then if we need to, you know, we can always just send people," said Pruitt.

