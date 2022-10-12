Watch Now
SHIELD616 presents 75 vests to the Teller County Sheriff's Office

All deputies and Teller County SWAT members received a vest today
In Teller County, this morning SHIELD616 was on hand at the sheriff's office to help donate rifle-rated ballistic body armor to the entire department. 75 vests in all for each deputy and for the teller county swat team. Between equipment, the department did have that needed to be replaced, and new armor for every deputy, the cost of today's donation was nearly 200-thousand dollars. For the very best gear available.
Posted at 7:10 PM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 21:10:31-04

TELLER COUNTY — SHIELD616 was at the Teller County Sheriff's Office this morning to donate 75 rifle related ballistic body armor to every deputy, and each SWAT member in the department.

Between equipment the department had, equipment that needed to be replaced, and new armor, the cost was almost $2,000 for the best gear.

The hope for SHIELD616 that the gear is never needed, but if it is, it will give first responders the highest level of protection.

SHIELD616 is a 5-day bike ride that stretches Border-to-Border for 480 miles. KOAA News5's Ira Cronin has joined the team of riders for the last four years to help raise funds for SHIELD616. The ride takes a scenic view of Colorado while traveling from the Utah to Kansas border.

The Colorado Springs-based organization's mission is to help first responders by providing protective gear.

