SHIELD616 presents 75 vests to the Teller County Sheriff's Office

TELLER COUNTY — SHIELD616 was at the Teller County Sheriff's Office this morning to donate 75 rifle related ballistic body armor to every deputy, and each SWAT member in the department.

Between equipment the department had, equipment that needed to be replaced, and new armor, the cost was almost $2,000 for the best gear.

The hope for SHIELD616 that the gear is never needed, but if it is, it will give first responders the highest level of protection.

SHIELD616 is a 5-day bike ride that stretches Border-to-Border for 480 miles. KOAA News5's Ira Cronin has joined the team of riders for the last four years to help raise funds for SHIELD616. The ride takes a scenic view of Colorado while traveling from the Utah to Kansas border.

The Colorado Springs-based organization's mission is to help first responders by providing protective gear.

